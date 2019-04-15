4/20 Celebration At SF's Hippie Hill To Be City-Sanctioned And Age Limit Lowered To 18+

With nice weather and 4/20 falling on a Saturday this year we can expect a potentially record crowd at San Francisco's Hippie Hill to celebrate. The gathering will once again be city-sanctioned as it was for the first time in 2017 and again last year. This year the age limit has been lowered from 21+ to 18+.

The area of Golden Gate Park known as "Hippie Hill" will be fenced off, feature more security than last year, and will not permit sales of alcohol, or cannabis inside the perimeter. However, there will be food trucks, live music, and medical staff.

The goal of reducing the age limit is to reduce the amount of people spilling out into neighboring areas of Haight St. & NoPa. This year's crowd could easily exceed 20,000 people.

