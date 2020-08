42 San Francisco Streets Request To Shut Down Traffic For Expanded Outdoor Dining

As Valencia St., Chinatown, & Japan Town have designated street closures for expanded outdoor dining many more San Francisco streets could soon offer something similar. Here's the existing street shut downs and times in the City:

SF – Valencia Street – Car free and tables allowed in streets between 16th and 17th streets and 18th and 19th streets between 4 pm and 10 pm from Thursdays until Sundays.

SF – Chinatown – “Walkway Weekends” Enjoy a stroll down iconic Grant avenue and Commercial for outdoor dining, historic walk, and Asian shopping under vibrant red lanterns every Saturday and Sunday through Sept 20, 2020. Tables typically set up 11am to 5pm.

SF – Japantown – “Picnic on the Plaza” every Saturday & Sunday through September 27, 11:30 am to 8 pm

And here are the other streets that have requested traffic shutdowns as of July 1st:

12th Street from Bernice Street to Harrison Street 7/15/2020 – 6/4/2021, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

19th Street from Florida Street to Harrison Street 9/4 at 5 p.m. to – 9/7 at 9 p.m.

20th Street from Harrison Street to Alabama Street 7/1/2020 – 7/1/2021, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Annie Street from Mission Street to Jessie Street 7/8/2020 – 1/4/2021, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily [Permit only valid until 12/31]

Austin Street from Polk Street to Van Ness through 12/31, Tues – Thurs 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fri 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Beach Street from Hyde Street to Larkin Street through12/31, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily

Columbus Avenue from Grant Avenue to Vallejo Street 6/30 – 12/31, Tues – Wed 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thurs – Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Commercial Street from Sansome Street to Leidesdorff Street 7/6/2020 – 1/1/2021, Mon – Fri 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Frederick Street from Ashbury Street to Downey Street 6/20 – 7/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily

Front Street from California Street to Sacramento Street 8/3/2020 – 1/1/2021, Mon – Fri 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Gold Street from Montgomery Street to Balance Street 6/17 – 12/31, Sunday – Thursday 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Grant Street from California Street to Clay Street 7/4 – 9/27, Sat and Sun 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Haight Street from Shrader Street to Stanyan Street 7/1 – 12/31, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. each Sunday

Harrison Street from 18th Street to 20th Street 9/4 at 5 p.m. to – 9/7 at 9 p.m.

Hayes Street from Gough Street to Franklin Street 6/28 – 12/31, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Hayes Street from Laguna Street to Gough Street 6/28 – 12/31, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Hotaling Place from Washington Street to Jackson Street 6/13/2020 – 1/1/2021, Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hotaling Place from Washington Street to Jackson Street 7/1/2020 – 1/4/2021, Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Irving Street from 19th Ave to 20th Ave 6/19 – 7/15, daily 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ivy Street from Gough Street to Octavia Street 8/1/2020 – 1/4/2021, Mon – Fri 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m. – 10 m, Sun 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jefferson Street from Powell Street to Hyde Street 8/15 – 11/1, Thurs – Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Leidesdorff Street from Pine Street to California Street 7/6 – 12/31, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Leidesdorff Street from Sacramento Street to Commercial Street 6/16/2020 – 1/4/2021, daily 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Linden Street from Gough Street to Franklin Street 6/27 – 8/27, every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lusk Street from Clyde Street to Townsend Street 6/23/2020 – 1/4/2021, Sun – Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Minna Street from 2nd Street to New Montgomery Street 9/18 – 12/20, Thurs – Fri 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mistral Street from Treat Avenue to Harrison Street 9/4 at 5 p.m. to – 9/7 at 9 p.m.

Morrell Street from Pacific Ave to Broadway 7/1/2020 – 1/3/2021, Mon – Fri 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sat – Sun 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Natoma Street from 2nd Street to Easterly Terminus 6/29 – 12/31, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat – Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Natoma Street from 2nd Street to Easterly Terminus 6/29 – 12/31, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat – Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Octavia Street from Hayes Street to Ivy Street 6/28 – 12/31, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Plymouth Avenue from Ocean Avenue to Southwood Drive 6/19 – 12/31, Wed – Mon 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ritch Street from Townsend Street to Lusk Street 6/19 – 10/31, Mon – Fri 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sat – Sun 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stanyan Street from Frederick Street to Carl Street 6/23 – 1/4, Tues – Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Steiner Street from Chestnut Street to Lombard Street 7/1/2020 – 1/31/2021, Mon – Fri 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat – Sun 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Stevenson Street from 6th Street to 7th Street 7/9 – 12/17, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. each Thursday

Taraval Street from 46th Avenue to 47th Avenue 7/3 – 12/31, Fri – Sun 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Via Bufano from Greenwich Street to Columbus Ave 6/17 – 12/31, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Washington Street from Fillmore Street to Steiner Street 6/17 – 10/31, daily 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Waverly Place from Clay Street to Sacramento Street 7/12 – 10/31, Fri – Sat 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.