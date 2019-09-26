400+ Whiskeys Will Be Available To Taste At WhiskyFest In SF Next Week

If you're into whiskey then you might be very interested in this event coming to Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Francisco on Friday Oct. 6th from 6:30 - 9:30PM. San Francisco WhiskyFest brings about 400 whiskeys from around the world. There will be Canadian, Taiwanese, Japanese, Tennessee craft-distilled whiskies, bourbon, rye, Scotch and much more.

In addition to whiskey samplings there will be seminars with master distillers and you'll be able to meet many of them, as well.

GA tix are $275 and include a gift bag, nosing glass and program booklet. VIP is $345 and gives you access to the festival one hour earlier than GA ticket holders.

The full list of whisky purveyors can be found here. You can grab tickets at WhiskyFest.com.