400+ Whiskeys Will Be Available To Taste At WhiskyFest In SF Next Week
If you're into whiskey then you might be very interested in this event coming to Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Francisco on Friday Oct. 6th from 6:30 - 9:30PM. San Francisco WhiskyFest brings about 400 whiskeys from around the world. There will be Canadian, Taiwanese, Japanese, Tennessee craft-distilled whiskies, bourbon, rye, Scotch and much more.
The golden elixir will be flowing in exactly three weeks from today at WhiskyFest San Francisco. It's not too late to get your tickets and join us for a fantastic evening! . . . #sanfrancisco #whiskyFest
In addition to whiskey samplings there will be seminars with master distillers and you'll be able to meet many of them, as well.
GA tix are $275 and include a gift bag, nosing glass and program booklet. VIP is $345 and gives you access to the festival one hour earlier than GA ticket holders.
Want to know what to pour into your @theglencairnglass at WhiskyFest San Francisco? Check out the whisky list on our website and start planning! Link in bio. . . . #whiskyfest #sanfrancisco #glencairn
The full list of whisky purveyors can be found here. You can grab tickets at WhiskyFest.com.