3.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Bay Area Monday Afternoon

July 30, 2018
Dallas
Bay Area News

Did you feel that quake this afternoon? The East Bay & North Bay reported feeling a quick jolt. Turns out a magnitude 3.9 quake struck in San Pablo Bay.

There are yet to be any reports of damage, but it kept us alert on a Monday.

San Pablo Bay
Earthquake