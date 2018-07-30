3.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Bay Area Monday Afternoon
Did you feel that quake this afternoon? The East Bay & North Bay reported feeling a quick jolt. Turns out a magnitude 3.9 quake struck in San Pablo Bay.
M3.9 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 35 km N of San Francisco (#California) 4 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/o2MfTZlvUM— EMSC (@LastQuake) July 30, 2018
#BREAKING Minor #earthquake felt throughout the Bay Area. Reports of shaking/jolt in Marin, SF, East Bay, etc.— BREAKING NEWS SF (@BreakingNews_SF) July 30, 2018
There are yet to be any reports of damage, but it kept us alert on a Monday.