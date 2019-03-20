3-Pound Lobster Claws Spotted At Bay Area Costco Stores

March 20, 2019
Denys Kovtun | Dreamstime.com

Bay Area News

They've been available since early this year, but word that Costco's in Northern & Southern California have been selling massive lobster claws has started to go around this week.

The gitant lobster claws aren't cheap - with this one photographed at the Rohnert Park store valued at $46.95.

OMG! Costco has THE BIGGEST #Lobsterclaw we have ever seen! -- My hand is in the second photo for perspective! Makes me wonder how big the tail is?----#giantseafood #giantlobster #giantlobsterclaw #lobsterinsteroids #foodporn #instafood #isthisketo #wow

A post shared by Just She Ra and Her He Man (@wine_country_foodies) on

Food blogger Julesfood posted about one he found in Newport Beach saying it was on sale for $9.99 a pound and the already cooked claw tasted amazing with just a little butter.

Ginormous “3 lb” LOBSTER CLAW !!!... Have you EVER ?!... This thing is unreal ! I mean, come on. I’ve seen a few big claws at Costco before, but this one’s crazy ! We just had to get it. It might be 1/2 it’s weight in shell, but worth it already. The family’s had their fun photo ops, now it’s going on the grill. I can’t promise an inside pic, they’re too anxious to eat this monster. I hope we have enough butter ?!... (check stories) . . . #lobster #lobsterclaw #shellfish #seafood #gobigorgohome #foodfinds #lobsters #butter #familydinner

A post shared by Jules (@julesfood) on

Costco
Lobster Claws