3-Pound Lobster Claws Spotted At Bay Area Costco Stores

They've been available since early this year, but word that Costco's in Northern & Southern California have been selling massive lobster claws has started to go around this week.

Giant tubs of macaroni and cheese, move over. Massive lobster claws have been spots at some Costco Wholesale clubs. https://t.co/XChgrDSUvK — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) March 21, 2019

The gitant lobster claws aren't cheap - with this one photographed at the Rohnert Park store valued at $46.95.

Food blogger Julesfood posted about one he found in Newport Beach saying it was on sale for $9.99 a pound and the already cooked claw tasted amazing with just a little butter.

For more head to Delish.