3-Pound Lobster Claws Spotted At Bay Area Costco Stores
They've been available since early this year, but word that Costco's in Northern & Southern California have been selling massive lobster claws has started to go around this week.
Giant tubs of macaroni and cheese, move over. Massive lobster claws have been spots at some Costco Wholesale clubs. https://t.co/XChgrDSUvK— USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) March 21, 2019
The gitant lobster claws aren't cheap - with this one photographed at the Rohnert Park store valued at $46.95.
OMG! Costco has THE BIGGEST #Lobsterclaw we have ever seen! -- My hand is in the second photo for perspective! Makes me wonder how big the tail is?----#giantseafood #giantlobster #giantlobsterclaw #lobsterinsteroids #foodporn #instafood #isthisketo #wow
Food blogger Julesfood posted about one he found in Newport Beach saying it was on sale for $9.99 a pound and the already cooked claw tasted amazing with just a little butter.
Ginormous “3 lb” LOBSTER CLAW !!!... Have you EVER ?!... This thing is unreal ! I mean, come on. I’ve seen a few big claws at Costco before, but this one’s crazy ! We just had to get it. It might be 1/2 it’s weight in shell, but worth it already. The family’s had their fun photo ops, now it’s going on the grill. I can’t promise an inside pic, they’re too anxious to eat this monster. I hope we have enough butter ?!... (check stories) . . . #lobster #lobsterclaw #shellfish #seafood #gobigorgohome #foodfinds #lobsters #butter #familydinner
