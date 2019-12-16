Free 3-Day Winterfest Coming To SF's Salesforce Park This Week
December 16, 2019
San Francisco's rooftop park atop the Salesforce Transit Center will be host to a three-day festival this week (Dec. 19-21) and it's completely free.
Sun's out! We're hanging snowflakes in Salesforce Park and getting ready for #Winterfest festivities and fun on Dec. 19-21. At street level, Emperor Norton's Holiday Bazaar continues through Christmas Eve at Salesforce Plaza (425 Mission St.) and inside the Grand Hall. pic.twitter.com/Jmpybnu9wf— Salesforce Transit Center (@TransitCenterSF) December 16, 2019
Here's what you'll be able to enjoy:
- Thursday December 19th:
- Live swing music from Alpha Rhythm Kings (4:30-6PM)
- Friday December 20th:
- Ugly Sweater Silent Disco (5-7PM)
- Saturday December 21st:
- Photo with Santa (10AM-2PM)
- Facepainting (10:30AM-12:30PM)
- Carolers on the amphitheatre stage (10:30AM-1PM)
- Live music & special performances (2-4PM)
