Free 3-Day Winterfest Coming To SF's Salesforce Park This Week

December 16, 2019
Salesforce Transit Center

(Transbay Joint Powers Authority)

Bay Area News

San Francisco's rooftop park atop the Salesforce Transit Center will be host to a three-day festival this week (Dec. 19-21) and it's completely free.

Here's what you'll be able to enjoy:

  • Thursday December 19th
    • Live swing music from Alpha Rhythm Kings (4:30-6PM)
  • Friday December 20th:
    • Ugly Sweater Silent Disco (5-7PM)
  • Saturday December 21st:
    • ​​​​​​​Photo with Santa (10AM-2PM)
    • Facepainting (10:30AM-12:30PM)
    • Carolers on the amphitheatre stage (10:30AM-1PM)
    • Live music & special performances (2-4PM)

For more head here.

Salesfroce Park
WinterFest