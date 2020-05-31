22 Bay Area Target Stores Closed Temporarily Amidst Protests

UPDATE: Target has Oakland's Broadway & 27th location listed as closed indefinitely & has removed other Bay Area locations from their list of closed stores.

The company says the closures are hoped to be temporary, and its affected employees will be paid for up to 14 days, and will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

Here are the 22 in the Bay Area that will be temporarily closed:

Alameda, CA

Bayfair San Leandro, CA

Central Berkley, CA

Central San Francisco, CA

College Park San Jose, CA

Colma, CA

East Palo Alto, CA

Fashion Island San Mateo, CA

Mountain View, CA

North Hayward, CA

Oakland, CA*

Oakland Emeryville, CA

Pinole, CA

Redwood City, CA

Richmond, CA

Serramonte Daly City, CA

SF Folsom and 13th St San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco, CA

Tanforan San Bruno, CA

University Ave Berkeley, CA

Walnut Creek, CA

Westlake Daly City, CA

For a full list of store closures nationwide head here.