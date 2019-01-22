21st Amendment Unveils A Sparkling Rosé Ale

January 22, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

21st Amendment

Categories: 
Food & Drink

Before we get to Hell Or High Watermelon season, popular Bay Area brewery 21st Amendment has a new beer for us. Sparkale will be available starting in February and it's a sparkling rosé ale with hints of apple, peach, cranberry, and cherry.

21st Amendment proudly presents, our newest and most unique year-round beer yet: SPARKALE! ---------- This sparkling rosé ale with apples, peach, cranberry & cherry, is a light, fruity, tart brew with a huge “sparkle factor”. Sparkale will be available in February 2019, so keep an eye out for it at your local watering hole. This is your moment to shine!

A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on

The light, fruity, & tart beer will be available at their San Leandro & San Francisco breweries & many other places around the Bay Area. They'll also distribute it in the 28 states where you can currently find 21st Amendment's year-round beers.

For more on the 5.5% ABV ale head to 21st-amendment.com.

 

Tags: 
21st Amendment
Sparkale