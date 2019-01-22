21st Amendment Unveils A Sparkling Rosé Ale
Before we get to Hell Or High Watermelon season, popular Bay Area brewery 21st Amendment has a new beer for us. Sparkale will be available starting in February and it's a sparkling rosé ale with hints of apple, peach, cranberry, and cherry.
21st Amendment proudly presents, our newest and most unique year-round beer yet: SPARKALE! ---------- This sparkling rosé ale with apples, peach, cranberry & cherry, is a light, fruity, tart brew with a huge “sparkle factor”. Sparkale will be available in February 2019, so keep an eye out for it at your local watering hole. This is your moment to shine!
The light, fruity, & tart beer will be available at their San Leandro & San Francisco breweries & many other places around the Bay Area. They'll also distribute it in the 28 states where you can currently find 21st Amendment's year-round beers.
For more on the 5.5% ABV ale head to 21st-amendment.com.