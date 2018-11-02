21 Arrests Made At Thursday Night's Battle Of The Bay Game

November 2, 2018
Levi's Stadium beefed up security ahead of Thursday night's final Battle of the Bay as 49ers & Raiders fans have a history of violence when the two teams meet. So much so that an annual pre-season game between the teams hasn't happened years after two fans suffered gunshot wounds back in 2011.

While the 49ers were dominating the Raiders on the field in a 34-3 blowout, fans were being arrested mostly for public intoxication, but several were taken in for assault.

Here's a video that shows a very bloody 49ers fan after a fight in the stands:

The 21 arrests is actually less than the Levi's Stadium record of 24, which happened at an Iceland-Mexico soccer game back in March.

The two teams won't be scheduled to meet again until the 2022 season when the Raiders will be in Las Vegas.

