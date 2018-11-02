21 Arrests Made At Thursday Night's Battle Of The Bay Game

Levi's Stadium beefed up security ahead of Thursday night's final Battle of the Bay as 49ers & Raiders fans have a history of violence when the two teams meet. So much so that an annual pre-season game between the teams hasn't happened years after two fans suffered gunshot wounds back in 2011.

While the 49ers were dominating the Raiders on the field in a 34-3 blowout, fans were being arrested mostly for public intoxication, but several were taken in for assault.

Checking Santa Clara Police arrest logs, officers made 21 arrests yesterday at Levi's Stadium at the #49ers vs. #Raiders game, most for being drunk in public. — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) November 2, 2018

Big fight at the top level of section 131 at Levi’s. A 49ers fan knocked a Raiders fan in a Marshawn Lynch jersey out cold and down 3 rows. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 2, 2018

Here's a video that shows a very bloody 49ers fan after a fight in the stands:

Some fights broke out in the stands last night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during the Raider-49er "Battle of the Bay." https://t.co/ziQU4IL3ZS



Video: Insta @Leosisi510 pic.twitter.com/Pxdsxk4Ikq — KTVU (@KTVU) November 2, 2018

The 21 arrests is actually less than the Levi's Stadium record of 24, which happened at an Iceland-Mexico soccer game back in March.

The two teams won't be scheduled to meet again until the 2022 season when the Raiders will be in Las Vegas.