2020 Bay Area Concert Calendar
Here's a look at shows you need to have on your calendar for 2020:
January 16 (@ Masonic) & January 17 (@ Fox Theater - Oakland): Rex Orange County
THE PONY TOUR.
February 13 & 14th: Violent Femmes @ The Fillmore
Our tour with #BenFolds is off to a great start.
February 15, 2020: Tones And I @ Rickshaw Stop
TONES AND I and LOWER DENS coming to Popscene in 2020
Tuesday March 3: The Struts @ The Warfield
If you had the power to book our tours, what would be your dream tour?
Friday March 13, 2019: Tame Impala @ Chase Center
ON SALE NOW: See @tameimpala with special guest @clairo at Chase Center on Friday, March 13
Thursday March 19, 2019: Post Malone @ Chase Center
ON SALE NOW: Don't miss @postmalone's Runaway Tour stop in San Francisco
Tuesday April 7, 2020: Billie Eilish @ Chase Center
✨ ON SALE NOW ✨ Don't miss your chance to see @billieeilish at Chase Center on April, 7. WHERE DO WE GO WORLD TOUR
April 10-12, April 17-19, 2020: Coachella
Saturday May 16, 2020: NF @ Bill Graham Civic
New tour dates 2020! I want to do what I can to keep tickets in the hands of my fans, instead of you having to get them from resale sites for crazy prices, so I am working with Verified Fan for the pre-sale.
May 22 - 24, 2020: Bottlerock Napa
Keep on rockin' in the free world.
Friday June 5, 2020: Alanis Morissette, Garbage & Liz Phair @ Concord Pavilion
JUST ANNOUNCED: @alanis is going on tour this summer to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill at Concord Pavilion on Friday 6/5 with special guest @garbage & also appearing @lizphairofficial!
Tuesday July 21, 2020: Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer @ Oracle Park
WHAT?! @greenday, @falloutboy & @weezer are coming to @oraclepark in SF next summer
August 7 - 9, 2020: Outside Lands
-- Calling all Rangers! Who do you want as your top 3 headliners at #OutsideLands 2020?