2020 Bay Area Concert Calendar

Here's a look at shows you need to have on your calendar for 2020:

January 16 (@ Masonic) & January 17 (@ Fox Theater - Oakland): Rex Orange County

February 13 & 14th: Violent Femmes @ The Fillmore

February 15, 2020: Tones And I @ Rickshaw Stop

Tuesday March 3: The Struts @ The Warfield

Friday March 13, 2019: Tame Impala @ Chase Center

Thursday March 19, 2019: Post Malone @ Chase Center

Tuesday April 7, 2020: Billie Eilish @ Chase Center

April 10-12, April 17-19, 2020: Coachella

Saturday May 16, 2020: NF @ Bill Graham Civic

May 22 - 24, 2020: Bottlerock Napa

Friday June 5, 2020: Alanis Morissette, Garbage & Liz Phair @ Concord Pavilion

Tuesday July 21, 2020: Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer @ Oracle Park

August 7 - 9, 2020: Outside Lands