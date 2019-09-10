2019's Free Comedy Day In Golden Gate Park Is This Sunday

As we're between music festivals in Golden Gate Park (Outside Lands last month, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass next month) there's several free, annual events to check out in the park. Last week was free opera in the park, this week is the free comedy day at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

The five-hour event is the biggest single-day comedy event of the year in San Francisco and it will feature over 40 comedians plus a very special guest. Past special guests have included Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Dave Chappelle & others.

Here's the schedule for the day:

11:45-Noon – music: Theee Stupeds

? Mid-Day ? – Special Surprise Guest Very Special Surprise Guest

12:00-12:10 – Intro • Debi Durst

Set One • 12:10-12:50

Host: Ronn Vigh

Warhol Kaufman

Dejan Tyler

Nate Spears

Alyssa Westerlund

Zorba Jevon Hughes

Terrell ‘Big T’ Butler

Jason Bargert

Set Two • 12:50-1:25

Host: Leiroy Abueg

K Cheng

Fred Reiss

Justin Lockwood

Samantha Gilweit

Rudy Ortiz

Oliver Graves

Set Three • 1:25-2:20

Host: Dna

Kaseem Bentley

Tom Ammiano

Sandy Stec

Richard Chassler

Capt. Katie Robinson

Joe Klocek

Chad Opitz

Irene Tu

SF Sketchfest Set 2:20-2:50

Host: Mark Smalls

Valerie Vernale

Colin Mahan & Mike Spiegelman

Brooke Heinichen

DJ Real

Set Four • 2:50-3:30

Host: Arthur Gaus

Kabir Singh

Bernadette Luckett

Nato Green

Felicia Michaels

Abdul Kenyatta

Erin O’Connor

Paco Romane

Billy Jaye

Set Five • 3:30-5

Host: Bob Sarlatte

Dan St. Paul

Brian Copeland

Scott Capurro

Rick Overton

Mark Pitta

Johnny Steele

Dr. Gonzo

Will Durst

Diane Amos

For more info head to comedyday.org.