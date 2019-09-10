2019's Free Comedy Day In Golden Gate Park Is This Sunday
As we're between music festivals in Golden Gate Park (Outside Lands last month, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass next month) there's several free, annual events to check out in the park. Last week was free opera in the park, this week is the free comedy day at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.
The five-hour event is the biggest single-day comedy event of the year in San Francisco and it will feature over 40 comedians plus a very special guest. Past special guests have included Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Dave Chappelle & others.
Here's the schedule for the day:
11:45-Noon – music: Theee Stupeds
? Mid-Day ? – Special Surprise Guest Very Special Surprise Guest
12:00-12:10 – Intro • Debi Durst
Set One • 12:10-12:50
Host: Ronn Vigh
Warhol Kaufman
Dejan Tyler
Nate Spears
Alyssa Westerlund
Zorba Jevon Hughes
Terrell ‘Big T’ Butler
Jason Bargert
Set Two • 12:50-1:25
Host: Leiroy Abueg
K Cheng
Fred Reiss
Justin Lockwood
Samantha Gilweit
Rudy Ortiz
Oliver Graves
Set Three • 1:25-2:20
Host: Dna
Kaseem Bentley
Tom Ammiano
Sandy Stec
Richard Chassler
Capt. Katie Robinson
Joe Klocek
Chad Opitz
Irene Tu
SF Sketchfest Set 2:20-2:50
Host: Mark Smalls
Valerie Vernale
Colin Mahan & Mike Spiegelman
Brooke Heinichen
DJ Real
Set Four • 2:50-3:30
Host: Arthur Gaus
Kabir Singh
Bernadette Luckett
Nato Green
Felicia Michaels
Abdul Kenyatta
Erin O’Connor
Paco Romane
Billy Jaye
Set Five • 3:30-5
Host: Bob Sarlatte
Dan St. Paul
Brian Copeland
Scott Capurro
Rick Overton
Mark Pitta
Johnny Steele
Dr. Gonzo
Will Durst
Diane Amos
For more info head to comedyday.org.