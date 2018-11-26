2019 Music Festival Lineups Give Hints About Who Could Be Coming To The Bay Area Next Year

Aw we await new albums from some of our favorite ALT 1053 bands in the new year we're also waiting on lineup for announcements for some major festivals. Coachella won't be announced until January 2019 & that one will give us a ton of acts who stop by the Bay Area between both weekends. However, we've already seen a few lineups that give an idea of who could make it to BFD 2019, Bottlerock, and Outside Lands. Here's a look at Reading & Leeds in August of next year, giving you an idea of some artists who will be on the festival circuit:

Mexico's Tecate Pal Norte in March shows that Kings of Leon will return while giving evidence that Arctic Monkeys & The 1975 could be on their fair share of 2019 festival lineups:

Tame Impala, Foals, Grouplove & Cage The Elephant are prepping new albums and looks like locks for more than just Atlanta's Shaky Knees in May.

Twenty One Pilots are also making the rounds in South America next spring as festival headliners so perhaps we'll see them doing the same at American festivals in the new years.

Expect more big festival lineups to drop in the coming weeks, which will give us more of an idea about who we could see in the Bay Area in 2019.