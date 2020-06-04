20,000+ Protest Peacefully Protest Past Bay Area Curfews With No Issues, Say Police

Thousands protested in Oakland and SF Wednesday

June 4, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
San Francisco protest

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Protests were held across the Bay Area on Wednesday in places like San Mateo, San Jose, Petaluma and the biggest were in San Francisco and Oakland where about 10,000 people each showed up to the latter two.

Demonstrators flooded the streets around Dolores Park in San Francisco & Oakland's City Hall. The protests continued past each city's 8PM curfew and police reported only one arrest (in Oakland) and not a single citation, or issue of violence, or looting.

San Francisco's 8PM curfew has been lifted and Alameda County's is expected to be lifted at 5AM Friday morning.

Tags: 
Oakland
San Francisco
Protests