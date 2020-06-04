20,000+ Protest Peacefully Protest Past Bay Area Curfews With No Issues, Say Police

Protests were held across the Bay Area on Wednesday in places like San Mateo, San Jose, Petaluma and the biggest were in San Francisco and Oakland where about 10,000 people each showed up to the latter two.

Officials estimate there was a total of 18,000 people who came out to protest in SF and Oakland. There was a whole lot of dancing and just one arrest https://t.co/jaZAGpy9sp — KTVU (@KTVU) June 4, 2020

Demonstrators flooded the streets around Dolores Park in San Francisco & Oakland's City Hall. The protests continued past each city's 8PM curfew and police reported only one arrest (in Oakland) and not a single citation, or issue of violence, or looting.

San Francisco's 8PM curfew has been lifted and Alameda County's is expected to be lifted at 5AM Friday morning.