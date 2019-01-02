20 Alternative Hits That Turn 20 Years Old In 2019

We are alarmingly close to the year 2000 being two decades ago. For now, though, the 90s were still what can be considered a full twenty years ago & let's revisit some of the biggest alternative songs of the year before Y2K, 1999. Here's what was released that year:

Smash Mouth - "All Star"

Limp Bizkit - "Nookie"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Scar Tissue" + "Around The World" & "Scar Tissue"

blink-182 - "What's My Age Again?" & "All The Small Things"

Rage Against The Machine - "Guerilla Radio"

Filter - "Take A Picture"

Bush - "The Chemicals Between Us"

Foo Fighters - "Learn To Fly"

Len - "Steal My Sunshine"

Eminem - "My Name Is"

Stroke 9 - "Little Black Backpack"

Lo Fidelity Allstars - "Battleflag"

Incubus - "Pardon Me"

Sugar Ray - "Someday"

311 - "Come Original"

Citizen King - "Better Days (And The Bottom Drops Out)"

Lit - "My Own Worst Enemy"