20 Alternative Hits That Turn 20 In 2020

Y2K, the year 2000 was a whole TWENTY YEARS AGO & the alternative rock landscape was dotted with nu metal, 90s mainstays, and a few notable new acts bursting onto the scene. Here's 20 alternative hits that turn 20 years old in 2020:

Papa Roach - "Last Resort"

Video of Papa Roach - Last Resort (Squeaky-clean Version)

Perhaps the rock song of the summer of 2000. Vacaville's own Papa Roach made a huge splash with their major label debut single.

Green Day - "Minority"

Video of Green Day - Minority (Video)

Between massive records like 'Dookie' & 'American Idiot' Green Day gave us 'Nimrod' (97) & 'Warning' in 2000, which featured one of the band's most notable hits, "Minority".

Linkin Park - "One Step Closer," "Crawling" & "In The End"

Video of One Step Closer (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Video of Crawling (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Video of In The End (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Arguably the biggest rock album of the 2000s came out October of 2000 with Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory'. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and featured plenty of hits including "One Step Closer," "Crawling" & "In The End".

Crazy Town - "Butterfly"

Video of Crazy Town - Butterfly (Official Video)

First released at the tail end of 1999, Crazy Town's "Butterfly" samples Red Hit Chili Peppers & hit #1 in 15 countries between 2000 & 2001. It was Billboard's #3 one hit wonder of the 2000s.

3 Doors Down - "Kryptonite"

Video of 3 Doors Down - Kryptonite (Official Video)

The southern rockers spent #1 on the charts across several formats in 2000 with their debut single, "Kryptonite".

Coldplay - "Yellow"

Video of Coldplay - Yellow

Coldplay's first hit, "Yellow," came out in June of 2000 and became their first of many top 10 songs in both the U.S. and the UK.

At The Drive-In - "One Armed Scissor"

Video of One Armed Scissor (official video)

A seminal work from the beginning of the 21st century, At The Drive-In's only charting single (#26 at alternative) grew in popularity as the years went on thanks to features in Guitar Hero, Rock Band and the success of singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala's later band, The Mars Volta.

Rage Against The Machine - Renegades Of Funk

Video of Rage Against The Machine - Renegades Of Funk

A cover from Rage Against The Machine's most recent studio album, "Renegades of Funk" followed up hits from the band's 1999 'The Battle of Los Angeles'. Rage return in 2020 for performances at Coachella and more.

U2 - "Beautiful Day"

Video of U2 - Beautiful Day

The lead single from the band's 10th studio album, "Beautiful Day" dropped in the fall of 2000 and has become one of U2's biggest hits.

The Dandy Warhols - "Bohemian Like You"

Video of The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

The early 2000s indie anthem didn't find success on the charts at first, but after being featured in advertisement + shows & movies it became a top 5 single in several countries.

Fuel - "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)"

Video of Fuel - Hemorrhage (In My Hands) [Official Video]

Post-grunge rockers Fuel released their biggest hit in September of 2000 and it spent 13 weeks atop the alternative chart.

Cypress Hill - (Rock) Superstar

Video of Cypress Hill - (Rock) Superstar (Official Music Video)

Arguably the band's biggest single since 1994's "Insane In The Brain," Cypress Hill released "(Rock) Superstar" & its counterpart "(Rap) Superstar" in 2000.

Lifehouse - "Hanging By A Moment"

Video of Lifehouse - Hanging By A Moment (Official Video)

Before this song & other Lifehouse tracks crossed over to other formats, "Hanging By A Moment" grew in popularity at alternative radio first spending several weeks at #1 on the alternative chart.

Deftones - "Change (In The House Of Flies)"

Video of Deftones - Change (In The House Of Flies) [Official Music Video]

Northern California's Deftones released their most commercially-successful single in 2000 with "Change (In The House Of Flies)".

Wheatus - "Teenage Dirtbag"

Video of Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

Commonly mistaken as a Weezer song due to the similiarities in band names, Wheatus' summer of 2000 hit "Teenage Dirtbag" is one of the most notable alternative one hit wonders of the early 2000s & has gone 5x platinum.

Eve 6 - "Here's To The Night"

Video of Eve 6 - Here&#039;s To The Night

Following up their success from 1997's "Inside Out," Eve 6 gave us this youthful anthem in the summer of 2000 on their album 'Horroscope'.

No Doubt - "Ex-Girlfriend"

Video of No Doubt - Ex-Girlfriend (Official Video)

The lead single from No Doubt's 'Return of Saturn,' the long-awaited follow-up to 'Tragic Kingdom'. "Ex-Girlfriend" peaked at #2 on the alternative chart.

The Offspring - "Original Prankster"

Video of The Offspring - Original Prankster (Official Music Video)

Following up the success of one of their more humorous singles "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" & "Why Don't You Get A Job?" The Offspring released "Original Prankster" as the lead single for their platinum 2000 album 'Conspiracy Of One'.