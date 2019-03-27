The 1975's Matty Healy Sounds Off Against Artists Who Charge Fans For Meet And Greets

March 27, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Matty Healy

© Press Association

Categories: 
Music

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy has taken to Twitter to call out the idea of artists charging their fans for meet & greets.

Healy followed up on his "MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T" statement with further clarification saying that the paid meet & greets model caters to more affluent fans.

He also offered a solution: major labels giving artists that extra money they're looking to earn from paid meet & greets.

Artists offering ticket packages with VIP upgrades & Meet & greet packages for higher prices have become increasingly common over the past few years.

Do you agree with Matty? Have you ever paid for a meet & greet?

Tags: 
Matty Healy
The 1975
Meet and Greets