The 1975's Matty Healy Sounds Off Against Artists Who Charge Fans For Meet And Greets

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy has taken to Twitter to call out the idea of artists charging their fans for meet & greets.

Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think "Surely there must be something else we can monetise........OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!"



MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T



DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING — matty (@Truman_Black) March 26, 2019

Healy followed up on his "MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T" statement with further clarification saying that the paid meet & greets model caters to more affluent fans.

You can't be big enough for people to want to pay to meet you whilst not being big enough to pay for touring. Its a paradoxical excuse for making MUSIC EXLCUISVE.

"Rich kids, you line up on the left. Poor kids, just fuck off' https://t.co/FcWc9VE5Vh — matty (@Truman_Black) March 27, 2019

He also offered a solution: major labels giving artists that extra money they're looking to earn from paid meet & greets.

I think the problem is that a lot of artists don't understand how brutal it is, because MAJOR LABELS have normalised it. So MAJOR LABELS should change it. They should make all fans pay in cash - directly to the artist. They should literally hand over the $200. Would soon stop x https://t.co/bHhnUo5SvJ — matty (@Truman_Black) March 27, 2019

Artists offering ticket packages with VIP upgrades & Meet & greet packages for higher prices have become increasingly common over the past few years.

Do you agree with Matty? Have you ever paid for a meet & greet?