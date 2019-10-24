The 1975 Premiere New Song "Frail State Of Mind"

The 1975 have given us another track from their upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' with "Frail State Of Mind," listen below:

Video of The 1975 - Frail State of Mind

The song brings a more familiar 1975 sound to an album that's first two tracks were a the Greta Thunberg spoken-word work & the rebellious, punk-tinged "People".

The band will play Not So Silent Night 2019 on Saturday December 7th in San Jose at the SAP Center & you can grab your tickets here.

Their new album will be out on February 21, 2020.