The 1975 will play Not So Silent Night 2019 on Saturday night December 7th at the SAP Center in San Jose & you can get a preview with their performance of the track "Frail State Of Mind" on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert:

Video of The 1975: "Frail State Of Mind"

The song comes from the band's upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' due out February 21, 2020.

For info & tix to see the band at Not So Silent Night head here.