The 1975 Announce Second San Francisco Show This April

The 1975's first show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Monday April 22nd has sold out, so they've gone ahead and added a second San Francisco date at the same venue for Tuesday night April 23rd.

// S A N F R A N S I S C O - 2 3 A P R I L - O N S A L E F R I D A Y 1 0 A M P S T // L O V E pic.twitter.com/xWXtlu9vZz — The 1975 (@the1975) January 23, 2019

Pre-sale happens Thursday 1/24 @ 10 AM with the password 'brief'.

General on-sale in Friday 1/25 @ 10 AM.

Pale Waves & No Rome will open both dates. Tickets can be purchased here.