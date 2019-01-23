The 1975 Announce Second San Francisco Show This April

January 23, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Matty Healy

© Press Association

Categories: 
Music

The 1975's first show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Monday April 22nd has sold out, so they've gone ahead and added a second San Francisco date at the same venue for Tuesday night April 23rd.

Pre-sale happens Thursday 1/24 @ 10 AM with the password 'brief'.

General on-sale in Friday 1/25 @ 10 AM.

Pale Waves & No Rome will open both dates. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tags: 
The 1975
San Francisco