The 1975 Announce San Francisco Show In April At Bill Graham Civic

January 11, 2019
The 1975 have announced a Bay Area show on Monday night April 22nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Pale Waves and No Rome will open. 

Pre-sale is Thursday January 17th at 10 AM with the password 'brief' and general on sale is Friday January 18th at 10 AM (PST). More info here.

