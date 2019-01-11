The 1975 Announce San Francisco Show In April At Bill Graham Civic

The 1975 have announced a Bay Area show on Monday night April 22nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A N D A T E S A D D E D - S I G N U P F O R P R E S A L E // L O V E

Pale Waves and No Rome will open.

JUST ANNOUNCED --@the1975 on 4/22 with @palewaves & @no_rome!

sign up for the artist presale here

tickets go on sale friday, 1/18 at 10am

--️: https://t.co/TR56p1Dizx pic.twitter.com/neQqE8Bmx4 — Bill Graham Civic (@BillGrahamCivic) January 11, 2019

Pre-sale is Thursday January 17th at 10 AM with the password 'brief' and general on sale is Friday January 18th at 10 AM (PST). More info here.