The 1975 And Twenty One Pilots To Play Show Together For The First Time In Six Years At Not So Silent Night
On Saturday December 7th The 1975 & twenty one pilots will share the stage on the same night for the first time since a string of east coast shows in 2013. The bands both recently hedlined European festivals Reading + Leeds as well as Sziget this past summer on different nights and have played a few American festivals on separate nights since, but ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2019 at the SAP Center in San Jose will mark the first time the two can be seen on the same night in six years.
Here it is! Your lineup for NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2019! See @mumfordandsons, @twentyonepilots, @theraconteurs, @the1975, @ofmonstersandmen & @whitereaperusa on Saturday night Dec. 7th at the @sapcenter in San Jose! • • Pre-sale begins Thursday (10/17) @ 10AM with code ALT1053. General on sale Friday (10/18) @ 10AM. Link in bio for more info.
Pre-sale for Not So Silent Night 2019 begins at 10AM on Thursday (10/17) with the code ALT1053 & general on sale is Friday (10/18) at 10AM. You can get tickets here.
For all Not So Silent Night related questions head to altradiosf.com/nssn.