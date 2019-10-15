The 1975 And Twenty One Pilots To Play Show Together For The First Time In Six Years At Not So Silent Night

On Saturday December 7th The 1975 & twenty one pilots will share the stage on the same night for the first time since a string of east coast shows in 2013. The bands both recently hedlined European festivals Reading + Leeds as well as Sziget this past summer on different nights and have played a few American festivals on separate nights since, but ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2019 at the SAP Center in San Jose will mark the first time the two can be seen on the same night in six years.

Pre-sale for Not So Silent Night 2019 begins at 10AM on Thursday (10/17) with the code ALT1053 & general on sale is Friday (10/18) at 10AM. You can get tickets here.

Video of twenty one pilots - Jumpsuit (Live at Lollapalooza Chile 2019)

For all Not So Silent Night related questions head to altradiosf.com/nssn.