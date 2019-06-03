17-Mile Crosstown Trail Opens That Takes You From One End Of San Francisco To The Other

Called the Crosstown Trail, a new 17-mile stretch that runs from one end of San Francisco to the other. You can take it from Candlestick Point at the city's southeast corner to Lands End at the city's most northwest point.

Friendly to both walkers & cyclists the trail it takes you through many of the city's neighborhoods as well as some areas you might've never even knew existed within SF. You can follow it through a forest and by bodies of water like Stow Lake & Lobos Creek.

The project to open this trail began five years ago and it's now open and connects several existing trails to help you transverse the city. For now not everything is clearly marked so it's recommended that you download maps from crosstowntrail.org to help you along the way.