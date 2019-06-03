17-Mile Crosstown Trail Opens That Takes You From One End Of San Francisco To The Other
Called the Crosstown Trail, a new 17-mile stretch that runs from one end of San Francisco to the other. You can take it from Candlestick Point at the city's southeast corner to Lands End at the city's most northwest point.
The Crosstown Trail is a route connecting San Francisco neighborhoods, open spaces, and other major trails. It runs from Candlestick Point in the Southeast corner of the city to Lands End in the northwest corner of the city. The route is usable by both pedestrians and bicyclists. It connects many parks. business districts, residential areas, and public transit. Join us June 1-2 to celebrate the opening of the trail. Details at the crosstowntrail web site.
Friendly to both walkers & cyclists the trail it takes you through many of the city's neighborhoods as well as some areas you might've never even knew existed within SF. You can follow it through a forest and by bodies of water like Stow Lake & Lobos Creek.
The project to open this trail began five years ago and it's now open and connects several existing trails to help you transverse the city. For now not everything is clearly marked so it's recommended that you download maps from crosstowntrail.org to help you along the way.
Opening weekend of the San Francisco Crosstown Trail is just days away! Hit the trail this weekend on your own or with a group - there will be various hikes, bikes, and runs to celebrate.