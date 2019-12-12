Illuminated 150-Foot Ferris Wheel To Be Installed In Golden Gate Park In 2020

Golden Gate Park celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2020 and there will be several attractions showing up in the park throughout the year. One of those will be an illuminated 150-foot "observation wheel" in the Music Concourse near the de Young Museum starting April 4, 2020.

150-Foot Observation Wheel to Offer 'Bay to Breakers' Views for Riders During Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary - https://t.co/aKFiVwNiAX pic.twitter.com/71oVN890gk — Mayor London Breed Press Office (@MyrPressOffice) December 12, 2019

The wheel will stick around through March 1, 2021 and will provide "Bay To breakers" views for riders. It features 36 fully-enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas and will cost $18 for adults & $12 for kids (13 & under) & seniors for 12-minute rides.

Rides will be free during the opening celebration on April 4, 2020.

