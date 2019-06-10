1,432-Acre Redwood Park Near San Jose Opens To The Public For The First Time

This past Saturday a 1,432-acre property in the south bay opened to the public for the first time. The Bear Creek Redwoods near Los Gatos is now open to hikers and horseback riders and will eventually be ready for cyclists, as well.

For 30 years the space was reserved for students from a former Jesuit College who were training to become priests. It features a six-mile trail & is free to access.

There's also a lake in the preserve that has a quarter-mile trail steeped in California history including rocks using by Ohlone indians and a shrine built by the former Jesuit college.

$5 million has gone into restoring the park and opening its trails & the next phases between 2020 - 2026 will give the space more trails & parking.

Bear Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve is about 15 miles from Downtown San Jose and is located across Highway 17 from the Lexington Reservoir.