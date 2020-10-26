140 MPH wind gusts reported at Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Strong winds are battering the Bay Area on Monday
As strong winds and dry conditions present critical fire danger around the Bay Area on Monday, Kirkwood Mountain Resort near South Lake Tahoe is reporting wind gusts of 140 MPH.
Our fastest winds raked us last night.@KirkwoodMTN getting thrashed this morning. Yes, that is a 140 mph wind gust! That's Category 4 hurricane level. pic.twitter.com/g3AmklTmVF— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 26, 2020
That would category 4 level hurricane force gusts. Excessive winds are also being experienced in the north bay and east bay on Monday.
Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon, currently.
Here's more wind gust recordings for Monday morning:
Peak wind gusts-- as of this 7:45AM this morning.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 26, 2020
Mt St Helena East (Also known as 5.8 miles west of Middletown) reported our highest overnight wind gust at 89 mph. Other locations worth mentioning are the 58mph gust at the Oakland Airport station & 53 mph at Napa Airport. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jebO9EgTWk