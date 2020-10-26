140 MPH wind gusts reported at Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Strong winds are battering the Bay Area on Monday

October 26, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
windy day

Getty Images

Categories: 
Local News

As strong winds and dry conditions present critical fire danger around the Bay Area on Monday, Kirkwood Mountain Resort near South Lake Tahoe is reporting wind gusts of 140 MPH.

That would category 4 level hurricane force gusts. Excessive winds are also being experienced in the north bay and east bay on Monday.

Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon, currently.

Here's more wind gust recordings for Monday morning:

Tags: 
Kirkwood
Wind