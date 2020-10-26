140 MPH wind gusts reported at Kirkwood Mountain Resort

As strong winds and dry conditions present critical fire danger around the Bay Area on Monday, Kirkwood Mountain Resort near South Lake Tahoe is reporting wind gusts of 140 MPH.

Our fastest winds raked us last night.@KirkwoodMTN getting thrashed this morning. Yes, that is a 140 mph wind gust! That's Category 4 hurricane level. pic.twitter.com/g3AmklTmVF — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 26, 2020

That would category 4 level hurricane force gusts. Excessive winds are also being experienced in the north bay and east bay on Monday.

Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon, currently.

Here's more wind gust recordings for Monday morning: