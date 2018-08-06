'13 Reasons Why' Set To Start Filming Season 3 In The Bay Area This Week

Controversial Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' is set to begin filming its third season starting August 12 according to casting company Glorioso Casting & the Marin Independent Journal.

'13 Reasons Why' casting call -- season 3 includes San Rafael locations https://t.co/ya5815ADCL — Marin IJ (@marinij) August 3, 2018

The show, which centers around a suicide & its subsuquent effects, continues to be one of Netflix's most successful despite calls for it to be canceled. As a response to the controversy from the show Netflix has resources for viewers, parents, and anyone who needs them here.

Season 3 is expected to be filming until February 2019 and will do so in & around Vallejo, Sebastopol, & San Rafael. The show has also previously filmed in Mill Valley, Larkspur, and Oakland.

Expect season 3 to arrive on Netflix in 2019.