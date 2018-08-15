'13 Reasons Why' Looking For Bay Area Extras For Season 3 Filming

Filming has started for season 3 of hit Netflix show '13 Reasons Why' in the Bay Area & it's being reported that the production will be seeking local extras over the course of the next six months until filming wraps in February 2019.

"13 Reasons Why" is Doing a Casting Call for Season 3 and You NEED To Be In It https://t.co/yCAkv34Z5Z via @seventeen — sab (@cutieeoleff) August 12, 2018

The Press Democrat is reporting that "regular," "real people" from 18-26 years old are desired for the roles of high school extras, football players, cheerleaders, boxers, coffee shop employees, etc...as well as people of any age to fit other roles.

To be considered you should visit the Glorioso Casting Facebook page to schedule a live stream interview with a casting director.

You should also create a casting file on mycastingfile.com & designate Bay Area as a location they are available in. If you are under 18 you would need to file for a California Entertainment Work Permit.

Filiming is expected to take place in Vallejo, San Rafael, Sebastopol & surrounding areas. Good luck.