$117k A Year Now Qualifies As 'Low Income' In The Bay Area

June 25, 2018
Tose | Dreamstime.com

Per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development the latest definition of "low income" for a family of four in San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin counties is $117k a year, while $73k a year for a family of four can be defined as "very low income".

The Marin Independent Journal reports that $117,400 number is up 10% from 2017 and is the highest in the nation for what can be considered "low income". If you qualify as low income you can qualify for certain affordable housing programs.

Though, that's not particularly helpful in the Bay Area where the average price for rentals is between $2,500 & $3,500 a month.

For more depressing numbers head to the Marin Independent Journal.

