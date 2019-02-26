100,000 Pick-Your-Own Tulips Coming To Union Square On Saturday

For the second consecutive year you will be able to celebrate American Tulip Day by picking your own, for free, in the middle of San Francisco. Royal Anthos, iBulb.org and the Consulate of General of San Francisco are bringing 100,000 tulips to Union Square on Saturday March 2nd and you'll be able to pick them from 1 - 4:30 PM.

It is advised that you arrive early because there will be a whole lot of people ready to pick tulips this Saturday.

Here's how it looked last year: