100,000 Pick-Your-Own Tulips Coming To Union Square In March
February 12, 2020
For the third consecutive year you will be able to celebrate American Tulip Day by picking your own, for free, in the middle of San Francisco. 100,000 tulips will be up for the picking in Union Square on Saturday March 7th and you'll be able to pick them from 1 - 4:30 PM.
Happy Dutch-American Friendship Day! We celebrated last month with 100.000 tulips on Union Square! ---------- pic.twitter.com/93dKHXMcSM— Gerbert Kunst (@NLinSF) April 19, 2019
It's a popular event and you are advised to show up early.
It’s American Tulip Day and tulips took over Union Square in San Francisco thanks to @sunvalleyfloralfarms and their gorgeous tulips! ------ Over 100,000 tulips brightened the day for visitors and residents alike. -- . Photo: @sunvalleyfloralfarms
Go get yourself some flowers.