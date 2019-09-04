The 1000 Lights Festival Comes To The Bay Area This Month

On Saturday evening September 21st the 1000 Lights Water Lantern Festival will come to Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park in Foster City for a night of live music, games, food trucks and a magical array of floating lights.

Video of 1000 Lights Water Lantern Festival

The event kicks off at 4:30PM and with your ticket you'll be given a lantern and a decoration kit to make yours unique. Tickets start at $25 for adults. They're $13 for kids ages 9 - 13 & kids 8 & under get in free.

There will be high stakes bingo and live entertainment leading up to the lantern launch at 7:45PM.

For tickets and info head to 1000lights.com.