10 Alternative Songs That Turn 10 Years Old In 2019

We recently reminisced over how the year 2000 was nearly 20 years ago now & revisted the alternative hits that turn 20 in 2019 - but what about the alternative hist turning 10 this year? It's hard to believe it's already been a decade since these songs came out. Here's 10 alternative hits that turn 10 in 2019:

Muse - "Uprising"

Video of Muse - Uprising [Official Video]

Florence + The Machine - "Dog Days Are Over"

Video of Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

Green Day - "Know Your Enemy"

Video of Green Day: &quot;Know Your Enemy&quot; - [Official Video]

Linkin Park - "New Divide"

Video of New Divide (Official Video) - Linkin Park

Phoenix - "1901"

Video of Phoenix - 1901

Weezer - "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To"

Video of Weezer - (If You&#039;re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To

Silversun Pickups - "Panic Switch"

Video of Silversun Pickups - Panic Switch (Official Video)

Owl City - "Fireflies"

Video of Owl City - Fireflies

Mumford & Sons - "Little Lion Man"

Video of Mumford and Sons - Little Lion Man

Paramore - "Ignorance"