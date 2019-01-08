10 Alternative Songs That Turn 10 Years Old In 2019
We recently reminisced over how the year 2000 was nearly 20 years ago now & revisted the alternative hits that turn 20 in 2019 - but what about the alternative hist turning 10 this year? It's hard to believe it's already been a decade since these songs came out. Here's 10 alternative hits that turn 10 in 2019:
- Muse - "Uprising"
- Florence + The Machine - "Dog Days Are Over"
- Green Day - "Know Your Enemy"
- Linkin Park - "New Divide"
- Phoenix - "1901"
- Weezer - "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To"
- Silversun Pickups - "Panic Switch"
- Owl City - "Fireflies"
- Mumford & Sons - "Little Lion Man"
- Paramore - "Ignorance"