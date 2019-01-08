10 Alternative Songs That Turn 10 Years Old In 2019

January 8, 2019
We recently reminisced over how the year 2000 was nearly 20 years ago now & revisted the alternative hits that turn 20 in 2019 - but what about the alternative hist turning 10 this year? It's hard to believe it's already been a decade since these songs came out. Here's 10 alternative hits that turn 10 in 2019:

  • Muse - "Uprising"

  • Florence + The Machine - "Dog Days Are Over"

  • Green Day - "Know Your Enemy"

  • Linkin Park - "New Divide"

  • Phoenix - "1901"

  • Weezer - "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To"

  • Silversun Pickups - "Panic Switch"

  • Owl City - "Fireflies"

  • Mumford & Sons - "Little Lion Man"

  • Paramore - "Ignorance"

 

