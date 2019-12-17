10 Alternative Albums Turning 10 In 2020

A new decade is upon us and we're now ten years removed from 2010. Here's how the most recent decade kicked off with these notable alternative albums:

The Black Keys - 'Brothers'

Video of The Black Keys - Tighten Up [Official Music Video]

'Brothers' was the sixth studio album from The Black Keys and the one catapulted the band to another level thanks to hits like "Tighten Up" & "Howlin' For You".

My Chemical Romance - 'Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys'

Video of My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na [Official Music Video]

Prior to MCR's hiatus the band gave us this concept album in the fall of 2010. It featured tracks like "Na Na Na" & "Sing".

Vampire Weekend - 'Contra'

Video of Vampire Weekend - &#039;Cousins&#039; (Official Music Video)

Linkin Park - 'A Thousand Suns'

Video of Waiting For The End (Official Video) - Linkin Park

10 years after the release of their debut 'Hybrid Theory' Linkin Park took a more electronic direction with their fourth studio album released in September of 2010.

LCD Soundsystem - 'This Is Happening'

Video of LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean

One of the 2010s most loved indie albums came out in the first half of the first year of the decade. It includes indie anthem, 9-minute opening track "Dance Yrself Clean".

Gorillaz - 'Plastic Beach'

Video of Gorillaz - Stylo (Official Video)

Gorillaz long-awaited third album might not have reached the commercial success of their first two, but the 16-track album received mostly positive reviews and became a fan-favorite.

Weezer - 'Hurley'

Video of Weezer - &quot;Memories&quot;

While Weezer's eighth studio album isn't particularly well-remembered, it did come out prior to their 'Memories' tour where the band played cities for two nights where each night they played either The Blue Album, or 'Pinkerton' in their entirety.

Arcade Fire - 'The Suburbs'

Video of Arcade Fire - Ready to Start (Official Video)

Arcade Fire's third album is one of their most critically-acclaimed and even took home the GRAMMY for Album of The Year.

Video of Kings Of Leon - Radioactive (Official Music Video)

This was the follow-up to Kings of Leon's 2008 breakthrough album 'Only By The Night' & featured singles like "Radioactive," & "Pyro".