$1 Million Worth Of Cannabis Reportedly Sold At Outside Lands This Year

Last weekend, Outside Lands became the first festival in San Francisco & the first large-scale festival in the U.S. to allow for recreational cannabis use & sales. That was only allowed on-site at the festival's Grass Lands area where vendors from around the Bay Area and beyond offered up edibles, indica, pre-rolled joints and more. According to SFGate, while organizers haven't revealed an exact revenue number, at least $1 million worth of cannabis was sold between August 9th - 11th at Grass Lands.

The 21+ area earned last-minute approval from San Francisco and the state of California just two days before the beginning of the festival, but vendors were prepared and delivered what many are calling the most chill experience of Outside Lands. It featured cannabis demos, experiences, education, while brands sold their products from their booths.

There were $5 wild berry gummies you could get from Kiva Convections to a $75 (an eighth) strain from Cookies. It sounds like a lot of products were purchased & we'd expect this to be an experience that returns to Outside Lands for another year as the festival returns August 7 - 9, 2020.