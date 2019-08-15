$1 Million Worth Of Cannabis Reportedly Sold At Outside Lands This Year
Last weekend, Outside Lands became the first festival in San Francisco & the first large-scale festival in the U.S. to allow for recreational cannabis use & sales. That was only allowed on-site at the festival's Grass Lands area where vendors from around the Bay Area and beyond offered up edibles, indica, pre-rolled joints and more. According to SFGate, while organizers haven't revealed an exact revenue number, at least $1 million worth of cannabis was sold between August 9th - 11th at Grass Lands.
Outside Lands sold seven figures' worth of cannabis https://t.co/4ZP3qlEZgu pic.twitter.com/ncxRPc4DKT— SFGate (@SFGate) August 14, 2019
The 21+ area earned last-minute approval from San Francisco and the state of California just two days before the beginning of the festival, but vendors were prepared and delivered what many are calling the most chill experience of Outside Lands. It featured cannabis demos, experiences, education, while brands sold their products from their booths.
We are excited to officially begin the 3 day count down for #GrassLands!! Last year, #OutsideLands made history by transforming the area South of the Polo Field into Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. WE ARE BACK for the second annual Grass Lands presented by Eaze at Outside Lands—a curated cannabis experience located in SoPo (South of the Polo Field). Grass Lands spotlights the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. We invite you to stop by and explore interactive activities, live music, talks and more. Grass Lands is a 21+ experience. Click on our bio for more info!!! . . . #Outsidelands #OLgrasslands #sanfrancisco #cannibuscommunity #cannibusculture #cannabis #olgrasslands #sfbay #musicfestival #musicfest #weedmusic #fueledbythc #420culture #weedcommunity #cannalove #cannagirls #cannawomen #weedandwomen #womenincannibus #womenofcannibus #cannibusinfluencer #bayarea #sf #california #welit
There were $5 wild berry gummies you could get from Kiva Convections to a $75 (an eighth) strain from Cookies. It sounds like a lot of products were purchased & we'd expect this to be an experience that returns to Outside Lands for another year as the festival returns August 7 - 9, 2020.
“This weekend Outside Lands became the first mainstream music festival to offer legal cannabis sales and consumption. The permitting process was down to the wire but we got it done, thanks to the help of the the City of SF and the San Francisco office of cannabis, the BCC and Another Planet ent and Superfly. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride as this weekend was a success, and an epic celebration of cannabis and music. As I reflect back on what we all accomplished the two things stick out in my mind: 1- the Highland team, Superfly team and Another Planet team all gave maximum 110% effort towards this project. Our teamwork is what made this weekend happen. 2- Looking back and seeing all the brands that participated in this project and spent time energy and money towards this effort with no real promises but they were down to ride. That is the cannabis industry. We support each other, we try our best, show up and prepare. Just on the idea we could make history and thanks to them we did. My team and I have been diligently working towards this effort for 3 years and this weekend my dream came true. My heart is so full. Our cannabis family is so special. Thank you all!” @salwa_510 ------ Photo by @item9tv @rosatiphotos . . . #Outsidelands #OLgrasslands #sanfrancisco #cannibuscommunity #cannibusculture #cannabis #olgrasslands #sfbay #musicfestival #musicfest #weedmusic #fueledbythc #420culture #weedcommunity #cannalove #cannagirls #cannawomen #weedandwomen #womenincannibus #womenofcannibus #cannibusinfluencer #bayarea #sf #california #welit