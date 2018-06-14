$1 Admission And $1 Rides At Alameda County Fair Opening Day On Friday

Friday June 15 marks opening day for the 2018 Alameda County Fair and admission will only be $1. Rides will also only be $1. You need to show up prior to 5PM to get the $1 deals, otherwise it's $15 to get in at the gate.

This Sunday for Father's Day dads can get into the fair for just $1, as well.

There will also be nightly concerts and here's the lineup for 2018:

June 15: Blue Oyster Cult

June 16: Sean Kingston

June 17: En Vogue

June 20: Clay Walker

June 21: 38 Special

June 22: Smash Mouth

June 23: The Boys of Summer (Eagles Tribute band)

June 24: Sir Mix-A-Lot

June 27: Morris Day & The Time

June 28: Con Funk Shun

June 29: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute Band)

June 30: The Tubes

July 1: Purple Reign (Prince Tribute)

July 5: Leann Rimes

July 6: Journey Revisted (Journey Tribute band)

July 7: Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute band)

July 8: WAR

For more visit Alamedacountyfair.com.