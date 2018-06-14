$1 Admission And $1 Rides At Alameda County Fair Opening Day On Friday
June 14, 2018
Friday June 15 marks opening day for the 2018 Alameda County Fair and admission will only be $1. Rides will also only be $1. You need to show up prior to 5PM to get the $1 deals, otherwise it's $15 to get in at the gate.
One more week til the fair starts! Check out our Facebook page for giveaways this weekend! #alamedacountyfair #acf2018 #hellosummer
This Sunday for Father's Day dads can get into the fair for just $1, as well.
There will also be nightly concerts and here's the lineup for 2018:
- June 15: Blue Oyster Cult
- June 16: Sean Kingston
- June 17: En Vogue
- June 20: Clay Walker
- June 21: 38 Special
- June 22: Smash Mouth
- June 23: The Boys of Summer (Eagles Tribute band)
- June 24: Sir Mix-A-Lot
- June 27: Morris Day & The Time
- June 28: Con Funk Shun
- June 29: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute Band)
- June 30: The Tubes
- July 1: Purple Reign (Prince Tribute)
- July 5: Leann Rimes
- July 6: Journey Revisted (Journey Tribute band)
- July 7: Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute band)
- July 8: WAR
For more visit Alamedacountyfair.com.