$1 Admission And $1 Rides At Alameda County Fair Opening Day On Friday

June 14, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Nonmim | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Friday June 15 marks opening day for the 2018 Alameda County Fair and admission will only be $1. Rides will also only be $1. You need to show up prior to 5PM to get the $1 deals, otherwise it's $15 to get in at the gate.

One more week til the fair starts! Check out our Facebook page for giveaways this weekend! #alamedacountyfair #acf2018 #hellosummer

A post shared by Alameda County Fair (@alamedacountyfair) on

This Sunday for Father's Day dads can get into the fair for just $1, as well.

There will also be nightly concerts and here's the lineup for 2018:

  • June 15: Blue Oyster Cult
  • June 16: Sean Kingston
  • June 17: En Vogue
  • June 20: Clay Walker
  • June 21: 38 Special
  • June 22: Smash Mouth
  • June 23: The Boys of Summer (Eagles Tribute band)
  • June 24: Sir Mix-A-Lot
  • June 27: Morris Day & The Time
  • June 28: Con Funk Shun
  • June 29: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute Band)
  • June 30: The Tubes
  • July 1: Purple Reign (Prince Tribute)
  • July 5: Leann Rimes
  • July 6: Journey Revisted (Journey Tribute band)
  • July 7: Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute band)
  • July 8: WAR

For more visit Alamedacountyfair.com.

 

Tags: 
Alameda County Fair