Bay Area's 1-2-3-4 Go! Records Starts GoFundMe To Stay Afloat

1-2-3-4 Go! Records opened in Oakland in 2008 and opened a second shop in San Francisco in 2015. Now, following suit of Amoeba Music earlier this week, the Bay Area record store is looking for help from supporters to get through this tough time.

We've spent 12 years being your local record shop, all ages venue, independent label and mail order haven and we need a little help so we can keep going for another 12. Please share if you can. Thank you. https://t.co/2TNBpy8Ytm — 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (@1234gorecords) April 22, 2020

1-2-3-4 Go! has been a favorite of east bay punk rockers Green Day as the band has held a pop-up shop there, jumped on stage with SWMRS & Billie Joe's side project The Longshot has played a gig there. So, it's not just a record shop, but an all ages venue as well.

The store is asking the community to help raise $75k to help keep it afloat amidst their closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The money would go to restocking the shops once open again, paying staff, and hiring additional crew. The GoFundMe can be found here.