Tonight's SF Giants Came Canceled After Giants Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization.

It seems that a player for the Giants is the individual who had a positive test.

No contact tracing has been done, and MLB decided game should be postponed as a precaution. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) September 12, 2020

This comes shortly after an Oakland Atheltics player tested positive in late August, which lead to multiple postponed games for the team.

The NFL, which has adopted a similar model to that of Major League Baseball, has just begun its season outside of a bubble and we'll see how that progresses.