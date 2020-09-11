Tonight's SF Giants Came Canceled After Giants Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Friday night's game has been postponed

September 11, 2020
Dallas Osborn
Gabe Kapler

Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Local Sports

Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization.

It seems that a player for the Giants is the individual who had a positive test.

This comes shortly after an Oakland Atheltics player tested positive in late August, which lead to multiple postponed games for the team.

The NFL, which has adopted a similar model to that of Major League Baseball, has just begun its season outside of a bubble and we'll see how that progresses.

Tags: 
san francisco giants
San Diego Padres
COVID-19