Tonight's SF Giants Came Canceled After Giants Player Tests Positive For COVID-19
Friday night's game has been postponed
September 11, 2020
Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization.
September 12, 2020
It seems that a player for the Giants is the individual who had a positive test.
A Giants player has tested positive.— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) September 12, 2020
No contact tracing has been done, and MLB decided game should be postponed as a precaution.
This comes shortly after an Oakland Atheltics player tested positive in late August, which lead to multiple postponed games for the team.
The NFL, which has adopted a similar model to that of Major League Baseball, has just begun its season outside of a bubble and we'll see how that progresses.