Cypress Hill To Be Honored With a Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

B Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, and Eric "Bobo" Correa will make history next week as Cypress Hill becomes the first Latino Hip Hop group honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cypress Hill will celebrate 30 years in the game on Thursday, April 18 at 11:30 am with the induction ceremony located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Green Leaf Restaurant, where their star is. Rapper Xzibit and comedian George Lopez are scheduled to appear.

"We are proud to honor the first Latino American hip-hop recording group," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said in a statement. "They have been successful as a group for three decades and we know they will continue their success for many years to come."

The Hollywood Walk of Fame also tweeted



The Grammy-nominated crew just released their 9th studio album, Elephants on Acid and will perform at Hollywood's world-famous Whiskey a Go Go the night of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

