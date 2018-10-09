Ruby Rose arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 27, 2018. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

The CW Reveals First Image of Ruby Rose as 'Batwoman'

October 9, 2018
With the new season of the "Arrowverse" starting this week, The CW has revealed our first look at actress Ruby Rose as 'Batwoman'. The role is set to be introduced during the network's upcoming crossover event, titled "Elseworlds".

Set in Gotham City, the three-night DC superhero event will begin on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash, then on Monday, December 10th on Arrow and culminating on Supergirl, Tuesday, December 11th. As teased in a trailer, 'Batwoman's' introduction will set-up her own series on The CW.

The CW's Batwoman

The Batwoman series, if picked up, could air sometime in 2019.

