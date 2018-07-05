The Curry's Welcome Baby #3, Canon W. Jack

On Monday, Ayesha Curry gave birth to her and husband Steph's third child, a son named Canon W. Jack Curry.

Ayesha took to Instagram Tuesday to announce the birth with a photo of their two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ryan holding baby Carson. It read "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman ---- -- by this mama of 3! ----"



Steph also posted a photo of their first son on Independence Day "On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!"



The World Champion Golden State Warriors star and International Smoke co-owner announced their pregancy back in February with a "Beyoncé-like" photo of Ayesha's belly with the simple caption "PREGGERS."