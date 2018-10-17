Courtney Love Jams Out "Celebrity Skin" with a 1,500-Person Rock Orchestra

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album, Celebrity Skin, Hole frontwoman Courtney Love joined the Rockin' 1000 at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy to perform the album's title track with roughly 1,500 musicians from around the world. It was all to benefit the Italian non-profit Only The Brave Foundation and the San Patrignano youth recovery community.

The Rockin' 1000 first reached worldwide recognition after filming 1,000 musicians covering "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters to convince the band to play their villiage of Cesena, Italy.