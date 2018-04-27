Corgi Con Returns To Ocean Beach In June
We're blessed twice each year with a very special event at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. Corgi Con now has annual summer & fall gatherings for Bay Area corgi owners and fans to see hordes of corgis run around the beach, have costume contests, and much more.
See this beezy? She’s one of the most badass...purveyors of fine bandanas around! Yes indeed @daedaesbowtique will be BACK for the fall Corgi Con! Don’t let the derpy looks fool you, she’s all business when it comes to styling your pup in the most fashionable bandanas or tutu’s around! #DaeDaesBowtique #CorgiCon #CorgiMarket
The 2018 summer edition is set for Saturday June 16 from 10 AM - 2 PM and 32k people are interested in attending on Facebook. Head to Ocean Beach between stairwells 2 & 5 and join in on the fun.
Missed out on your chance fur Corgi Con merchandise? Be like these puppers and RUN to CorgiCon.com as merchandise is back online! Remember that your purchase will benefit animal rescues! Thank you all for your support! #CorgiCon #ThankYou
Head to the Facebook event page for more info.