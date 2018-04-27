Corgi Con Returns To Ocean Beach In June

We're blessed twice each year with a very special event at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. Corgi Con now has annual summer & fall gatherings for Bay Area corgi owners and fans to see hordes of corgis run around the beach, have costume contests, and much more.

The 2018 summer edition is set for Saturday June 16 from 10 AM - 2 PM and 32k people are interested in attending on Facebook. Head to Ocean Beach between stairwells 2 & 5 and join in on the fun.

Head to the Facebook event page for more info.