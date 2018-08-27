Contra Costa Offering Free Tuition For First-Time Community College Students

Under a new initiative signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, the Contra Costa Community College District is offering free tuition for a year to eligible first-time college students.

As of Monday, the California College Promise initiative is available to first-time college students at Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos Colleges. Given they meet certain requirements which includes maintaining a 2.0 GPA, enrolled in and complete at least 12 units, complete an education plan, submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the California Dream Act application and completed the

district's Pledge Application.

Students are still responsible for any books, supplies, materials and non-course fees required for a class, however, the district will cover the $46.00 per unit fee and there are no income requiements.

The initiative was put in place to promote more attendance in the community colleges. In a released statement, Chancellor Fred Wood said "We are very excited to have this opportunity to invest in our students' futures,"

"We hope that many new students will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to launch their college careers very cost effectively." he adds.

More information is available on the website, calcollegepromise.org.

