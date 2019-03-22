Company Offers Paid Job To Binge-Watch The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cabletv.com is offering $1,000 to anyone who can binge-watch all 20 of the Marvel Studios movies, back-to-back.

It would take over 40 hours of watching and live tweeting to complete the task, but in the end, the candidate would take home $1,000 plus a ton of Marvel swag including a Blu-Ray movie of every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All of which leads to the release of Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. Though, with Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox, the films outside of the MCU are not included like Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, earlier Spider-Man movies with Andrew Garfield and Toby McGuire. The Marvel/Netflix series Daredevil, Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage are also not included.

Noticeably missing from Cabletv.com's list is Captain Marvel which was recently released in theaters.

All those interested must 18-years or older and apply via the Cabletv.com website.