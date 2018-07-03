'Chucky' To Return For An All-New Reboot

They rebooted slasher movie-greats Freddy, Jason and recently Michael Meyers. Now, MGM Studios announced they are making plans to bring back that psychotic and murderous children's doll Chucky in an all-new Child's Play movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What first began in 1988 with the original Child's Play, Chucky spawned a total of 7 films in the franchise. The last installment released in October 2017 titled Cult of Chucky.

MGM has recruited Norwegian director Lars Klevberg, best known for 2012's The Wall and 2015's Poloroid, to helm the reboot. Tyler Burton Smith will pen the story.

The film will be produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith, the same two that brought back the malevolent Pennywise in 2017's IT.

Production begins in Vancouver, British Columbia this September.

