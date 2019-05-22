Christopher Nolan's New Espionage Film Gets a Title: 'Tenet'
May 22, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called "Tenet."
The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.
Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.
"Tenet" is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.