Chris Cornell: One Year Later

I know that I'm not alone when I say there are days it still doesn't feel real. The world lost Chris Cornell on May 18th, 2017, and one year later, we are still grieving.

Waking up to the news that Chris Cornell had died put my world into an instant blur. I couldn't think. I couldn't go back to sleep. I couldn't put together a sentence. And I couldn't stop the tears.

For many of us, Chris Cornell's music has a medicinal purpose in that it helps us heal when we need it most. It's what we listen to when we're sad. It's what we listen to when we're mad. And it's what we listen to when we need to be reminded that we're not alone. Songwriters are capable of penning some of the most soul-piercing lyrics, helping us cope with some of our deepest pain, loss or confusion. It was clear from Chris Cornell's work with Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, Audioslave and his solo music that he was one of us.

“@ChrisCornell was the greatest songwriter to ever come out of Seattle" - Jeff Ament pic.twitter.com/xQs9R4d2P8 — Temple of the Dog (@templeofthedog) November 19, 2017

After his death, we learned that he was fighting battles that were even bigger than his music suggested. And it was so hard to process. He had a beautiful, loving wife. He had children whom he loved like crazy. He had friends and fans in every city, every country. And he was in pain.

A vigil will be held in Los Angeles this Friday at 7 PM. For those of us who cannot make the trip, we are encouraged to light a candle, say a prayer or speak his name.

Chris Cornell's death shook us to the core. And it started a very important conversation regarding suicide awareness that continues today.

Mental illness, addiction and PTSD are all very serious and they impact all of us, either directly or indirectly. It's okay to not be okay. We have all been through dark times. Asking for help doesn't mean you are weak. Asking for help means you are strong. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.