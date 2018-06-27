Chester Bennington's Widow Discusses Warning Signs of Suicide

Talinda Bennington, widow of late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, recently appeared on the CNN special "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis" to discuss her experience dealing with the loss of her husband from suicide.

When asked by host Anderson Cooper if, in retrospect, she recognized some of the warning signs, she responded, "Absolutely there were. I am now more educated about those signs. They were definitely there - the hopelessness, the change of behavior, the isolation, that was all part of our daily life. Sometimes some signs were there more than others, sometimes they weren't there at all, as the case of right before he passed."

As the special notes, some of the common warning signs of someone contemplating suicide are:

Feeling hopeless, like a burden to others

Depression, anxiety

Lack of interest, withdrawing

Easily angered or agitated

Increased drinking or substance use

Talinda recently co-founded 320 Changes Direction, a campaign that aims to bring awareness to mental health issues. The Campaign to Change Direction put together its own list of warning signs, which varies slightly from the above list presented by CNN:

Change in personality

Agitation

Withdrawal

Hopelessness

Decline in personal care

Chester Bennington was lost to suicide on July 20th, 2017.

We are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health.

This September, Entercom radio stations across the country will air the “I’m Listening” program to end the stigma of talking about mental health. You can listen to last year's entire two-hour broadcast (which featured artists from Halsey to Jack Antonoff, Khalid, and more) by clicking here.

Additionally, imistening.org has links to available resources and support for those in need.