Carl's Jr. To Test CBD-Infused Burger

This weekend, Carl's Jr. will enter into the trendy world of CBD.

For those that don't know, CBD is the nonpsychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana that is said to help anxiety and pain.

Carl's Jr. will infuse CBD into a burger to be sold at one location in Denver, Colorado on 4/20 only.

The "Rocky Mountain High" burger will feature two beef patties, pepper-jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, waffle fries and about 5 milligrams of CBD extract mixed into their Santa Fe sauce.

It only makes sense for this to happen in Colorado. The state was one of the first to legalize recreational marijuana.