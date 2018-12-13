Canseco Makes Pitch For Chief Of Staff Job In Tweet To Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Canseco is ready to take a swing at politics.

The former major league slugger has made his pitch for a big job at the White House, tweeting Wednesday to President Donald Trump: "u need a bash brother for Chief if (sic) Staff."

Canseco told his "little buddy" he has "a secret reorg plan already." He suggested Trump send him a direct message and signed off #yeswecanseco.

The outspoken Canseco knows his way around Washington. He testified on Capitol Hill before Congress during its 2005 hearings into the use of steroids in baseball.

Canseco hit 462 home runs during 17 seasons in the majors. He played for seven teams from 1985 to 2001 and was the 1988 AL MVP with Oakland.

Trump's decision on a replacement for departing chief of staff John Kelly is expected by the end of the year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports